Sewage spill closes some Ventura County beaches

A sewage spill has closed some Ventura County beaches.

County Environmental Health officials say there was an estimated 12,000-gallon spill this week from Oxnard’s wastewater facilities. The spill has been stopped.

Beaches from Port Hueneme Beach Park to the Point Mugu Naval Air Station have been closed. The closures will remain in effect until testing shows that ocean water in the area meets state water quality standards.

Meanwhile, all Ventura County beaches continue to remain under a rainfall advisory following this week's storm. Officials s recommend that people stay out of the water, as stormwater runoff could carry bacteria into the ocean.

People are advised to avoid the water for at least 72 hours after the last rainfall.