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California Coast News

Sewage spill closes some Ventura County beaches

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 22, 2026 at 1:21 PM PDT
Christoffer Engström
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The beaches closed include Ormond Beach and Port Hueneme Beach Park.

A sewage spill has closed some Ventura County beaches.

County Environmental Health officials say there was an estimated 12,000-gallon spill this week from Oxnard’s wastewater facilities. The spill has been stopped.

Beaches from Port Hueneme Beach Park to the Point Mugu Naval Air Station have been closed. The closures will remain in effect until testing shows that ocean water in the area meets state water quality standards.

Meanwhile, all Ventura County beaches continue to remain under a rainfall advisory following this week's storm. Officials s recommend that people stay out of the water, as stormwater runoff could carry bacteria into the ocean.

People are advised to avoid the water for at least 72 hours after the last rainfall.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsocean pollutionsewage spill
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco