2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Detectives say student arrested at Central Coast high school was in possession of loaded gun

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 22, 2026 at 5:08 PM PDT

Law enforcement officials were taking the 18-year-old into custody for an arrest warrant when they discovered he had a gun.

Police say a student being served with an arrest warrant on a Central Coast high school campus was found to have a loaded gun.

It happened just before noon on Wednesday at Righetti High School in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Police Department detectives, aided by a school resource officer, took the 18-year-old student into custody without incident. A search then discovered he had a loaded handgun.

He was taken to the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, where he was booked for felony possession of a handgun on school grounds. Additional charges are expected in connection with the original warrant served on the student.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsgungun safetyrighetti high school
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco