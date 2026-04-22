Detectives say student arrested at Central Coast high school was in possession of loaded gun

Police say a student being served with an arrest warrant on a Central Coast high school campus was found to have a loaded gun.

It happened just before noon on Wednesday at Righetti High School in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Police Department detectives, aided by a school resource officer, took the 18-year-old student into custody without incident. A search then discovered he had a loaded handgun.

He was taken to the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, where he was booked for felony possession of a handgun on school grounds. Additional charges are expected in connection with the original warrant served on the student.