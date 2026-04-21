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California Coast News

Man dies afer officer-involved shooting on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:34 AM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call say a man opened fire on them with a shotgun.

A domestic violence call turned into a fatal officer-involved shooting on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Nipomo Sunday night. A 911 caller said a man inside was threatening to kill his mother.

Joseph Munoz was in the doorway of an apartment when they arrived. Officers say he ducked back inside and came out with a shotgun, firing it at them.

Deputies opened fire, shooting and killing the 48-year-old man. No deputies were hurt, and no one else was injured. The deputies were placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsofficer-involved shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco