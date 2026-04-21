Man dies afer officer-involved shooting on Central Coast

A domestic violence call turned into a fatal officer-involved shooting on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Nipomo Sunday night. A 911 caller said a man inside was threatening to kill his mother.

Joseph Munoz was in the doorway of an apartment when they arrived. Officers say he ducked back inside and came out with a shotgun, firing it at them.

Deputies opened fire, shooting and killing the 48-year-old man. No deputies were hurt, and no one else was injured. The deputies were placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.