Man armed with machete shot during confrontation with Oxnard Police

A man armed with a machete was shot and wounded by police in Oxnard.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Pleasant Valley Road by reports of a man walking around on the street and swinging a machete. When they arrived, they found the 45-year-old man inside a business.

They say they ordered him to drop the weapon and surrender, but that he failed to comply. There was an officer-involved shooting. The officers say the man still failed to follow orders and was finally subdued with the help of a K-9.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he’s listed in critical, but stable condition. His name hasn’t been released.

The officers were unhurt in the Monday afternoon incident, but the police dog was treated for minor injuries.

An investigation is underway, with the officers involved on paid administrative leave pending the results. Oxnard Police officials say they will release body cam video of the incident.