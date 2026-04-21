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California Coast News

A 2024 fire that damaged a Central Coast restaurant is now being called an arson attack

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 21, 2026 at 1:14 PM PDT
Arson investigators are looking for three suspects for a December 2024 fire which heavily damaged a Solvang restaurant.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Arson investigators are looking for three suspects for a December 2024 fire that heavily damaged a Solvang restaurant.

Three teens or young adults are being sought in connection with the blaze. Investigators have released photos of the trio.

Arson investigators say a 2024 fire that heavily damaged a Central Coast restaurant was intentionally set, and they're asking for the public’s help in identifying three potential suspects.

The fire occurred on December 5, 2024, at what was then the Sear Steakhouse, on the 400 block of Fourth Street in Solvang. The restaurant was empty at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to stop the two-alarm fire before it spread to adjacent buildings.

Santa Barbara County fire investigators have released photos from surveillance cameras at the scene. Officials are looking for three teens or young adults who were seen at the building about 15 minutes before the fire started.

Investigators say they later returned and watched firefighters battling the fire.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsarsoncity of solvangarson fire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco