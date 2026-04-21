A 2024 fire that damaged a Central Coast restaurant is now being called an arson attack

Arson investigators say a 2024 fire that heavily damaged a Central Coast restaurant was intentionally set, and they're asking for the public’s help in identifying three potential suspects.

The fire occurred on December 5, 2024, at what was then the Sear Steakhouse, on the 400 block of Fourth Street in Solvang. The restaurant was empty at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to stop the two-alarm fire before it spread to adjacent buildings.

Santa Barbara County fire investigators have released photos from surveillance cameras at the scene. Officials are looking for three teens or young adults who were seen at the building about 15 minutes before the fire started.

Investigators say they later returned and watched firefighters battling the fire.