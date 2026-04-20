Late season storm expected to create rain for the Tri-Counties

A cutoff low-pressure system is bringing some rain to the Central and South Coasts.

The rainfall is expected to start on the Central Coast Monday night and spread to the South Coast early Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could get up to 1" of rain, with 1.5" possible in the mountains and foothills. Ventura County will get about 0.30" of rain.

The storm system is expected to move through the region quickly, with clearing coming by Wednesday.