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California Coast News

Late season storm expected to create rain for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 20, 2026 at 9:46 AM PDT
KCLU

The heaviest rainfall is expected on the Central Coast, with lighter amounts for Ventura County.

A cutoff low-pressure system is bringing some rain to the Central and South Coasts.

The rainfall is expected to start on the Central Coast Monday night and spread to the South Coast early Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could get up to 1" of rain, with 1.5" possible in the mountains and foothills. Ventura County will get about 0.30" of rain.

The storm system is expected to move through the region quickly, with clearing coming by Wednesday.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsrainfallstorm
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco