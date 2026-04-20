29 arrested on panga boat in the Channel Islands while apparently trying to sneak into the U.S.

Dozens of people apparently trying to enter the United States illegally were arrested on a panga boat in the Channel Islands. Federal law enforcement officials say they spotted the boat Saturday near San Nicholas Island. There were 29 people on board.

The boat was stopped without incident. U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors say all of those on board were Mexican nationals, and none of them had documentation to enter the U.S. legally.

Law enforcement teams towed the boat to Newport Beach, and the 29 people were taken to the Santa Clemente Border Patrol station for processing. At least five of those detained were previously deported from the U.S.

They're expected to appear in federal court this week to face charges of reentering the country after being deported, or of entering the country illegally.