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California Coast News

29 arrested on panga boat in the Channel Islands while apparently trying to sneak into the U.S.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 20, 2026 at 2:52 PM PDT
A panga boat used in a past human smuggling effort in Santa Barbara County into the United States.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
A panga boat used in a past human smuggling effort in Santa Barbara County.

Five of those in custody had been previously deported.

Dozens of people apparently trying to enter the United States illegally were arrested on a panga boat in the Channel Islands. Federal law enforcement officials say they spotted the boat Saturday near San Nicholas Island. There were 29 people on board.

The boat was stopped without incident. U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors say all of those on board were Mexican nationals, and none of them had documentation to enter the U.S. legally.

Law enforcement teams towed the boat to Newport Beach, and the 29 people were taken to the Santa Clemente Border Patrol station for processing. At least five of those detained were previously deported from the U.S.

They're expected to appear in federal court this week to face charges of reentering the country after being deported, or of entering the country illegally.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newspanga boatimmigrationchannel islands
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco