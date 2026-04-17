Judge rejects oil company's request to lift injunction blocking Santa Barbara County operations

The legal battle continues over the controversial restart of a pipeline that ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, causing a 140,000-gallon oil spill.

A judge rejected Sable Offshore Corporation’s request to rescind a preliminary injunction prohibiting the restart. A coalition of environmental groups had filed suit, contending the company had failed to obtain local and state approvals for the resumption of operations. A judge agreed and issued a preliminary injunction banning the restart.

But the Trump Administration used a 1950s-era law to order the company to resume operations. The Defense Production Act can be used by a president during national emergencies to expedite the production of essential materials. The company resumed operations weeks ago.

Environmental groups called the federal action an attempt to sidestep the state’s environmental protections.

The judge who issued the injunction set a May 22 hearing to determine if the company should be found in contempt for failing to comply with the order.

Sable reports it is moving 50,000 barrels of oil a day from Santa Barbara County offshore oil platforms to refineries.