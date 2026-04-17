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California Coast News

California's jobless rate remains unchanged, while unemployment dips in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:15 PM PDT
New numbers show that California's unemployment percentage remained unchanged from January to Feburary of 2026.
Employment Development Department
New numbers show that California's unemployment percentage remained unchanged from January to Feburary of 2026.

The state Employment Development Department has released the latest unemployment statistics.

The latest figures show that unemployment dropped across the board in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 5% in January to 4.8% in February. The Santa Barbara County rate showed an even bigger drop, going from 5.5% to 5.2%.

In San Luis Obispo County, the percentage of people out of work moved from 4.6% in January to 4.4% in February.

Statewide, the month-to-month unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.4%. California’s unemployment rate in February was also identical to the February 2025 jobless rate of 5.4%.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsunemploymentjobless rate
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco