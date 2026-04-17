California's jobless rate remains unchanged, while unemployment dips in the Tri-Counties

The latest figures show that unemployment dropped across the board in the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 5% in January to 4.8% in February. The Santa Barbara County rate showed an even bigger drop, going from 5.5% to 5.2%.

In San Luis Obispo County, the percentage of people out of work moved from 4.6% in January to 4.4% in February.

Statewide, the month-to-month unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.4%. California’s unemployment rate in February was also identical to the February 2025 jobless rate of 5.4%.