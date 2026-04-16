Pop star Pink headlines concert benefiting arts groups in the Santa Ynez Valley

A pop music icon who’s sold more than 60 million albums worldwide is headlining a benefit concert for some arts groups in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Pink is headlining a May 8 concert called Voices of the Valley, which will benefit three arts groups in the Santa Ynez Valley.

"The Solvang Theaterfest , Arts Outreach , and the Elverhoj Museum will benefit from the event," said Chantel Green, Executive Director of Solvang Theaterfest, which will be hosting the May 8 concert. "The connection is that Pink lives here in the Valley and is supportive of all the organizations."

Added Green, "We're really going big. She's bringing in some Broadway stars to kick off the evening."

Pink will perform an acoustic set to top off the fundraiser.

"It's just incredible. She's an icon," said Green.