Fantasy film intended to get kids interested in protecting Earth gets Santa Barbara County screening

A new film by a Santa Barbara County filmmaker intended to teach kids about protecting the planet is getting a special screening this weekend, in advance of Earth Day.

Stand By Mother is an idea that started as a play and morphed into a movie.

"Stand By Mother" started as a play that starred 23 local (Santa Barbara area) children. My daughters and I wrote the play," said filmmaker Kerrilee Gore. "It started just about endangered animals, and then we decided there's just so much more we wanted to say. It touches upon everything environmental, as well as people being good humans."

Gore talked about the plot of the movie.

"It's about a man who crosses back into children's land, and he has a very important book. The lead character, Felix, reads the book, and these characters arrive through a magical portal door. Each character has a very important lesson."

The film will screen at 7 p.m. Friday at Carpinteria’s Alcazar Theater , in conjunction with the nonprofit relief group ShelterBox USA .

Gore is hoping to get the hour-long film into schools for use as an educational tool.