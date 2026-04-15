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Fantasy film intended to get kids interested in protecting Earth gets Santa Barbara County screening

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:51 PM PDT
A scene from the educational film Stand By Mother, which is focsed on getting kids inspired to help protect the environment.
Noah Hecht
/
Stand By Mother production team
A scene from the educational film Stand By Mother, which is focused on getting kids inspired to help protect the environment.

'Stand By Mother' by Kerrilee Gore will be shown in Carpinteria on Friday night.

A new film by a Santa Barbara County filmmaker intended to teach kids about protecting the planet is getting a special screening this weekend, in advance of Earth Day.

Stand By Mother is an idea that started as a play and morphed into a movie.

"Stand By Mother" started as a play that starred 23 local (Santa Barbara area) children. My daughters and I wrote the play," said filmmaker Kerrilee Gore. "It started just about endangered animals, and then we decided there's just so much more we wanted to say. It touches upon everything environmental, as well as people being good humans."

Gore talked about the plot of the movie.

"It's about a man who crosses back into children's land, and he has a very important book. The lead character, Felix, reads the book, and these characters arrive through a magical portal door. Each character has a very important lesson."

The film will screen at 7 p.m. Friday at Carpinteria’s Alcazar Theater, in conjunction with the nonprofit relief group ShelterBox USA.

Gore is hoping to get the hour-long film into schools for use as an educational tool.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco