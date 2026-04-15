Cause of fatal house fire in Santa Barbara County under investigation

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed a woman and two pets in Santa Barbara County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on the 5000 block of Amberly Place, between the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Santa Barbara County firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke pouring from a home.

It only took a few minutes for crews to knock down the blaze. A woman found inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene.