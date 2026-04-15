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California Coast News

Cause of fatal house fire in Santa Barbara County under investigation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:42 PM PDT
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A woman died in a house fire just west of Santa Barbara Tuesday.

Woman, two pets die in blaze.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed a woman and two pets in Santa Barbara County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on the 5000 block of Amberly Place, between the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Santa Barbara County firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke pouring from a home.

It only took a few minutes for crews to knock down the blaze. A woman found inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta barbara county fire department
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco