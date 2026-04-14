Highway 166 reopens after 10+ hour shutdown caused by big rig collision

A major Central Coast highway is open again after a more than 10-hour shutdown after two big rig trucks collided.

The crash happened at around 9:45 Monday night, on Highway 166 about 20 miles east of Santa Maria. The drivers of both trucks escaped with minor injuries.

But removing the trucks and cleaning up the scene took all night. Highway 166 reopened at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

CHP investigators are trying to determine what led to the collision.