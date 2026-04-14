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California Coast News

Dates announced for the 2027 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:41 PM PDT
Some of Hollywood's biggest names will return to Santa Barbara for the 2024 Santa Barbara Inter
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

The 42nd edition of the festival will take place from February 3 to 23, 2027.

Dates for the 2027 Santa Barbara International Film Festival have been announced.

The 42nd annual festival will take place from February 3 to 13, 2027. Festival passes will go on sale in August, with the full lineup of films and special events announced in January.

The 2026 festival featured more than 200 films from 50 countries. It brought Oscar winners like Michael B. Jordan, Sean Penn, and Amy Madigan to Santa Barbara.

The event featured 46 world premieres and more than 50 Academy Award-nominated movies screened. About 80,000 tickets were sold during the festival’s 11-day run.
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california coast newscal coast newscity of santa barbarasanta barbara international film festival
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco