Dates announced for the 2027 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Dates for the 2027 Santa Barbara International Film Festival have been announced.

The 42nd annual festival will take place from February 3 to 13, 2027. Festival passes will go on sale in August, with the full lineup of films and special events announced in January.

The 2026 festival featured more than 200 films from 50 countries. It brought Oscar winners like Michael B. Jordan, Sean Penn, and Amy Madigan to Santa Barbara.

The event featured 46 world premieres and more than 50 Academy Award-nominated movies screened. About 80,000 tickets were sold during the festival’s 11-day run.