Jury acquits Cal State Channel Islands lecturer of criminal charge stemming from immigration protest

A Cal State Channel Islands lecturer accused of assault on a federal immigration officer during a massive ICE raid in Ventura County has been acquitted by a jury.

Jonathan Caravello faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charge, which came after he threw away a small tear gas cannister that immigration agents had tossed at demonstrators.

He was arrested during last summer's massive immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo. Prosecutors claim he picked up a tear gas canister near him and threw it at federal agents. His attorney said he threw it over the agents' heads, away from people. No one was hurt.

Caravello was charged with assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

His trial started in federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The jury voted to acquit him after two hours of deliberations on Thursday.

The California Faculty Association released a statement noting that Caravello had been cleared of any wrongdoing and that the verdict underscores his right to protest peacefully.