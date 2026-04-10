Father-daughter team that wrote new book about women's health issues appearing in Ventura County

A father and daughter who have been gynecologists for decades have written a new book to provide simple answers to major questions about women’s health.

The doctors are appearing at some weekend book signing events in Ventura County.

The book is called Fearless Informed Female .

Dr. Robert Pushkin and his daughter, Dr. Sharon Pushkin, said the book tries to answer in a simple, non-technical way many common questions they hear from patients.

"I wanted a basic book. It might be too basic for some people, but for a lot of people it explains things in a way they haven't heard before," said Sharon Pushkin.

Robert Pushkin gave some examples of issues addressed in the book.

"What do you do for a hot flash, what do you do for menopause, terminations of pregnancy, why do people lose babies?" asked Pushkin.

The doctors said they've noticed some patients are afraid to ask their doctors important questions about their health. "All the time," said Sharon Pushkin. "Simple things like when are they fertile or not fertile, when can they get pregnant."

They say they also noticed that some people will look for answers to issues on the internet, but will come up with misleading information because they aren't looking in credible places.

"We're hoping that (though the book) they will get some logical answers in a simple way," said Robert Pushkin.