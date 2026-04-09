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California Coast News

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo hosting viewing party for arrival home of Artemis II carrying Cal Poly alum

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:13 PM PDT
Artemis II lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center.
John Raoux
/
AP
Artemis II lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center.

Victor Glover graduated from Cal Poly SLO in 1999.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is hosting a special viewing party to watch the arrival of astronaut and Cal Poly Alum Victor Glover back to Earth.

Glover is the pilot of the Artemis II NASA craft, which made a historic trip around the Moon. It’s now nearing the end of its return flight to Earth. Plans call for the Artemis II splashdown off the coast of San Diego at 5:07 p.m. Friday.

Cal Poly is hosting a view party from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the University Union building.

Glover received a general engineering degree from the university in 1999. He was a part of Cal Poly’s wrestling and football teams during his time at Cal Poly.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newscal poly sloslocal poly san luis obispo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco