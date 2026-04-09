Cal Poly San Luis Obispo hosting viewing party for arrival home of Artemis II carrying Cal Poly alum

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is hosting a special viewing party to watch the arrival of astronaut and Cal Poly Alum Victor Glover back to Earth.

Glover is the pilot of the Artemis II NASA craft, which made a historic trip around the Moon. It’s now nearing the end of its return flight to Earth. Plans call for the Artemis II splashdown off the coast of San Diego at 5:07 p.m. Friday.

Cal Poly is hosting a view party from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the University Union building.

Glover received a general engineering degree from the university in 1999. He was a part of Cal Poly’s wrestling and football teams during his time at Cal Poly.