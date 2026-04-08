Unusual winter-like storm on track to hit the Tri-Counties

A big change in the weather for the Tri-Counties is on the way, with an unusual, winter-like storm expected this weekend.

The storm arrives on Friday, moving from the northwest to southeast across the region. Showers are likely for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties on Friday afternoon, turning into heavier rain as it moves south Friday night.

Forecasters predict a half inch to an inch and a half of rain for the region. Some of the heaviest rainfall is expected for Ventura and Los Angeles County’s mountains. Thunderstorms are also a possibility.

Locally heavy rainfall could also create some street flooding. The storm isn’t expected to stick around long, with clearing on Sunday.

However, a second, smaller low-pressure system will arrive Sunday night, with another half inch of rain possible Sunday and Monday.