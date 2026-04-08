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California Coast News

Public's help sought in identifying body found in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:43 PM PDT
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The man's body was found in the Santa Clara River bed in Saticoy on Monday. He had no identifying information with him.

Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in the mysterious death of a man whose body was found in a Ventura County river bottom.

The body was discovered on Monday, in the Santa Clara riverbed in Saticoy. There were no signs of trauma to the body. The county Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, but hasn’t released the results yet.

The man is described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, about 5’ 1”, and weighing about 110 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, dark colored jeans, and black shoes at the time of his death.

The man had no identification with him, and no personal belongings were found in the area where the body was discovered.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco