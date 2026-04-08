Public's help sought in identifying body found in Ventura County

Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in the mysterious death of a man whose body was found in a Ventura County river bottom.

The body was discovered on Monday, in the Santa Clara riverbed in Saticoy. There were no signs of trauma to the body. The county Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, but hasn’t released the results yet.

The man is described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, about 5’ 1”, and weighing about 110 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, dark colored jeans, and black shoes at the time of his death.

The man had no identification with him, and no personal belongings were found in the area where the body was discovered.