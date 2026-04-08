Pismo Beach tops USA Today list of 'Best Small Coastal Towns'

For the second year in a row, Pismo Beach has topped a list of “Best Small Coastal Towns” in America.

USA Today conducts an annual readers' poll of top places to visit.

The town of 8,000 finished fifth in 2023, second in 2018, and first in both 2025 and 2026.

Pismo wasn’t the only community in the region in the top ten. Morro Bay finished third in this year’s USA Today poll.