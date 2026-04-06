Jobless rate up on the Central and South Coasts, down statewide

The latest unemployment numbers for the Tri-Counties show a bump in the jobless rate for the region.

The state Employment Development Department just released the January figures.

They show the unemployment rate for Ventura County went from 4.7% in December to an even 5% in January. Santa Barbara County’s rate climbed from 4.9% to 5.5% during the same month-long period. And in San Luis Obispo County the percentage of people out of work was up from 4.3% in December to 4.6% in January.

The picture is a little bit different statewide: California’s unemployment rate was 5.4% in January, down a tenth of a percent from December.