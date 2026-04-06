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California Coast News

Jobless rate up on the Central and South Coasts, down statewide

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 6, 2026 at 1:44 PM PDT
California Employment Development Department

California unemployment shows slight dip from December to January.

The latest unemployment numbers for the Tri-Counties show a bump in the jobless rate for the region.

The state Employment Development Department just released the January figures.

They show the unemployment rate for Ventura County went from 4.7% in December to an even 5% in January. Santa Barbara County’s rate climbed from 4.9% to 5.5% during the same month-long period. And in San Luis Obispo County the percentage of people out of work was up from 4.3% in December to 4.6% in January.

The picture is a little bit different statewide: California’s unemployment rate was 5.4% in January, down a tenth of a percent from December.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsjoblessunemployment rateunemployment
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco