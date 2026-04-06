Fly the friendly skies! New nonstop Santa Barbara to Chicago airline service inaugurated

There was major excitement at a South Coast airport Monday.

"Welcome to Santa Barbara," said people passing out cookies to passengers getting off a United Airlines flight from Chicago, which had just landed at Santa Barbara Airport.

They were on the inaugural flight of the new daily round trip service offered by the airline. Santa Barbara City Council members and other community leaders were on hand to greet the passengers and hand out airline swag.

"This is life changing and amazing," said Tamara Bernt of Santa Barbara. She was on the first flight, and is thrilled it will be easier to visit her family in Chicago. "I go back regularly, and so this was just a dream."

Lance Orozco / KCLU The inaugural United Airlines Chicago to Santa Barbara flight arrives at Santa Barbara Airport Monday morning.

"We're really excited, because it does add another United hub to our list of destinations," said Chris Hastert, Santa Barbara Airport’s Director. He said it will allow people to travel from Santa Barbara to destinations around the world with just a single stop.

United operated seasonal service from Santa Barbara to Chicago in 2021 and 2022, but the ongoing daily roundtrip flights mark a major expansion.