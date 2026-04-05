Autopsy shows Central Coast jail inmate died from fentanyl overdose

An autopsy shows that a Central Coast jail inmate died as the result of an accidental drug overdose.

Trenidad Castilleja was found unresponsive in his San Luis Obispo County Jail cell March 15. Efforts to revive the 48-year-old San Luis Obispo man were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff's Office Coroner’s Unit determined the cause of death was fentanyl. Cardiovascular diseases was identified as a contributing condition.

The death has been ruled accidental. How Castilleja came into possession of the drug while in custody remains under investigation.

