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California Coast News

Autopsy shows Central Coast jail inmate died from fentanyl overdose

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 5, 2026 at 5:56 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

An autopsy shows that a Central Coast jail inmate died as the result of an accidental drug overdose.

Trenidad Castilleja was found unresponsive in his San Luis Obispo County Jail cell March 15. Efforts to revive the 48-year-old San Luis Obispo man were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff's Office Coroner’s Unit determined the cause of death was fentanyl. Cardiovascular diseases was identified as a contributing condition.

The death has been ruled accidental. How Castilleja came into possession of the drug while in custody remains under investigation.
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california coast newscal coast newsjail inmate deathsan luis obispo county jail
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco