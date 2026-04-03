Murder investigation underway in Camarillo
Man shot to death, detectives take suspect into custody.
|(V) Adult Male
(S) Adult Male
|Camarillo
Oxnard
|33
55
|Narrative:
Detectives have taken an Oxnard man into custody as a suspect in a fatal shooting in Ventura County.
Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 2200 block of Ventura Boulevard just before 10 Wednesday night by reports of a shooting. They found a 33-year-old Camarillo man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Investigators identfied a 55-year-old man as a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident. Authorities haven't released the the name of the victim, or the suspect in the fatal shooting.