Murder investigation underway in Camarillo

Detectives have taken an Oxnard man into custody as a suspect in a fatal shooting in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 2200 block of Ventura Boulevard just before 10 Wednesday night by reports of a shooting. They found a 33-year-old Camarillo man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators identfied a 55-year-old man as a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident. Authorities haven't released the the name of the victim, or the suspect in the fatal shooting.

