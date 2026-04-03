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California Coast News

Murder investigation underway in Camarillo

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 3, 2026 at 10:20 PM PDT
A police car is parked in a lot. A sign on the car reads 'City of Camarillo Police.'
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Man shot to death, detectives take suspect into custody.

(V) Adult Male
(S) Adult Male
Camarillo
Oxnard		33
55
Narrative:

Detectives have taken an Oxnard man into custody as a suspect in a fatal shooting in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 2200 block of Ventura Boulevard just before 10 Wednesday night by reports of a shooting. They found a 33-year-old Camarillo man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators identfied a 55-year-old man as a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident. Authorities haven't released the the name of the victim, or the suspect in the fatal shooting.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newscamarillo murder
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco