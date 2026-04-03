Detectives trying to determine what led to death of homeless man whose body was found in Ventura County river

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Santa Clara River.

The body was spotted at around 1:30 Thursday afternoon near the A Street bridge in Fillmore.

The body was caught in some brush near he middle of the river. Ventura County firefighters were called to the scene to help. They pulled the body to shore, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some injuries to the man's body led investigators to determine it appeared to be a homicide.

The man was identified as Eduardo Castro. They say he was a 43-year-old homeless man who had been living in the area.

