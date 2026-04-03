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California Coast News

Detectives trying to determine what led to death of homeless man whose body was found in Ventura County river

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 3, 2026 at 6:09 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say man's body had signs of trauma, and the death is being investigated as a homcde.

(V) Eduardo Castro 
Narrative:

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Santa Clara River.

The body was spotted at around 1:30 Thursday afternoon near the A Street bridge in Fillmore.

The body was caught in some brush near he middle of the river. Ventura County firefighters were called to the scene to help. They pulled the body to shore, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some injuries to the man's body led investigators to determine it appeared to be a homicide.
The man was identified as Eduardo Castro. They say he was a 43-year-old homeless man who had been living in the area.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsFillmorehomicidehomeless
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco