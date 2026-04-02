Ventura County health care agency gets a familiar face as its new leader

A familiar face in Ventura County's public health care field has been appointed to oversee the county’s health care agency.

Dr. John Fankhauser will oversee the county’s public health system. It includes two public hospitals, 34 clinics, a behavioral health department, a public health department, and a health care plan for county workers.

Fankhauser has been the Ventura County Health Care Agency’s interim director since January. Since 2019, he has been CEO of the county’s two hospitals, the Ventura County Medical Center and Santa Paula Hospital.

His career included a five-year stint at a hospital in Liberia, where he played an important role in dealing with the Ebola crisis.