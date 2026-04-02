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California Coast News

The federal government approves the license renewal for the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 2, 2026 at 1:09 PM PDT
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein is urging the state to act to temporarily extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.
PG&E

PG&E planned to retire the facility last year, but after a series of statewide power outages in 2022, California lawmakers sought an extension of the plant's life.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved a 20-year license renewal for the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, extending the facility's life on the Central Coast.

PG&E had agreed with environmental and labor groups in 2016 to shut down the plant by August 2025. Environmentalists have fought for years to shut down the facility over safety and pollution concerns.

But, after a series of statewide power outages in 2022, California lawmakers approved legislation directing the company to keep the plant in operation to 2030. At the time, the Governor said that there wasn't enough solar and other green energy availability yet to ensure the power grid's reliability.

The plant generates more than 2,200 megawatts of electricity, enough to meet the power needs of about four million Californians daily.

The California Public Utilities Commission, the State Lands Commission, and the California Coastal Commission had already approved the plan to extend the plant's life.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsdiablo canyonelectricity
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco