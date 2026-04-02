Rain + sun = flowers! Not a superbloom year, but still a good year on the Central and South Coasts

It’s not as good as Southern California’s past superblooms, but nature is still putting on a pretty good show for flower viewing in parts of our region this year.

The strong rainfall season and recent warm weather have combined to give flower lovers a lot to see.

"It's very green out on our hills. They're going to be rewarded with some beautiful flowers," said Mark Mendelsohn, a Vegetation and Wildlife Biologist with the National Park Service.

"We've got beautiful, cream colored Mariposa lilies , the white popcorn flowers, and beautiful showings of yellow sunflowers, purple lupines, and phacelias," said Mendelsohn.

He added that the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area has some colorful spots right now.

" Paramount Ranch is a great place to walk around. On the entrance road, we often have really nice displays of goldfields. Some of our trails just south of there have really nice showings of lupines and poppies, and things."

Another flower hot spot is Point Mugu State Park .

According to Mendelsohn, good flower viewing should last another month, depending on rainfall.