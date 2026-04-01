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California Coast News

Former President Joe Biden visiting Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 1, 2026 at 6:58 PM PDT
Former President Joe Biden's motorcade at Santa Barbara Airport Wednesday.
Matt Markovich
Former President Joe Biden's motorcade at Santa Barbara Airport Wednesday.

He arrived at Santa Barbara Airport Wednesday.

Former President Joe Biden is visiting Santa Barbara County.

There are no specifics about his plans, but he arrived at Santa Barbara Airport Wednesday. A large motorcade of Secret Service and local law enforcement vehicles were on hand to greet him.

Biden and his wife Jill visited the Santa Ynez Valley last year, flying to Santa Barbara immediately after Donald Trump's inauguration. The former President spent most of his time on a friend's ranch, while Jill Biden made some trips into the community.

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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsbiden administrationsanta barbara airport
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco