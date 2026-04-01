Former President Joe Biden visiting Santa Barbara County

Former President Joe Biden is visiting Santa Barbara County.

There are no specifics about his plans, but he arrived at Santa Barbara Airport Wednesday. A large motorcade of Secret Service and local law enforcement vehicles were on hand to greet him.

Biden and his wife Jill visited the Santa Ynez Valley last year, flying to Santa Barbara immediately after Donald Trump's inauguration. The former President spent most of his time on a friend's ranch, while Jill Biden made some trips into the community.

