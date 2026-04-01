Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate headed to the moon

NASA’s Artemis II rocket successfully took off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, in the biggest U.S. space mission in decades.

It's carrying a crew of four to the moon, including a Central Coast college graduate, who is piloting the craft. NASA officials say the launch went perfectly.

Victor Glover is one of four astronauts on Artemis II. Glover attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he received a degree in General Engineering. His career as an astronaut included time on the International Space Station, where he made four spacewalks.

If all goes as planned, Artemis II will orbit Earth, then fly to the moon. It will circle the moon before returning to Earth. It's set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego in ten days.

The mission is part of a series of test flights in preparation for the return of humans to the moon.