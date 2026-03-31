Oxnard celebrates its thriving artistic community

Oxnard is launching its Arts, Culture & Creativity Month on April 1, complete with a public celebration of the newly designated Downtown Oxnard Cultural District.

The event aims to transform the Oxnard Transit Center into a lively hub of creativity.

"It's celebrating the downtown's new state designation as a California cultural district," said Tracy Hudak from California for the Arts. "It's an event that's highlighting the breadth and talent and cultural expression rooted in downtown Oxnard."

Hudak is joining other artists, cultural leaders, and community stakeholders as part of a statewide initiative. It aims to raise awareness of the role arts and culture play in strengthening communities, driving economic growth, and fostering belonging across the state.

"We see these celebrations create a ripple effect across California, raising awareness of the impacts of the arts in our communities," she explained.

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Oxnard Transit Center on Wednesday, April 1, at 2 p.m.