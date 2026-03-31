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Oxnard celebrates its thriving artistic community

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 31, 2026 at 3:25 PM PDT
The Oxnard arts community will officially launch Arts, Culture & Creativity Month this April with a vibrant public celebration of the newly designated Downtown Oxnard Cultural District
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
An artist works on a mural on a wall in Oxnard. The city is launching its Arts, Culture & Creativity Month in April with a celebration in downtown.

The city will launch Arts, Culture & Creativity Month on April 1, with a public celebration of the newly designated Downtown Oxnard Cultural District.

Oxnard is launching its Arts, Culture & Creativity Month on April 1, complete with a public celebration of the newly designated Downtown Oxnard Cultural District.

The event aims to transform the Oxnard Transit Center into a lively hub of creativity.

"It's celebrating the downtown's new state designation as a California cultural district," said Tracy Hudak from California for the Arts. "It's an event that's highlighting the breadth and talent and cultural expression rooted in downtown Oxnard."

Hudak is joining other artists, cultural leaders, and community stakeholders as part of a statewide initiative. It aims to raise awareness of the role arts and culture play in strengthening communities, driving economic growth, and fostering belonging across the state.

"We see these celebrations create a ripple effect across California, raising awareness of the impacts of the arts in our communities," she explained.

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Oxnard Transit Center on Wednesday, April 1, at 2 p.m.
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california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday