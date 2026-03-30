Ventura becomes the largest city in California to ban glue traps

Glue traps are banned in several countries, but the U.S. has been slow to follow through. Now, Ventura is leading the way in California, becoming the state's largest city to outlaw the traps that many say are inhumane.

"It takes 12 hours of torture to kill them," explained Liz Campos from the Ventura City Council. Ventura County is the fourth U.S city to ban the traps, and the largest to do so, with the city council banning the use and sale of glue traps.

Campos added that the ban is a big win for small animals.

"It's protecting our wildlife and many species who are on the edge of going extinct. Species like owls, bats, songbirds, bumblebees, they all get caught in the traps, going after animals that are still alive or have died," she said.

Ojai also banned glue traps two years ago.