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Ventura becomes the largest city in California to ban glue traps

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:33 PM PDT
Glue traps have been banned in the city of Ventura
Svetozar Cenisev
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Unsplash
Glue traps have been banned in the city of Ventura.

Glue traps have been used to catch rodents but can catch many other creatures too.

Glue traps are banned in several countries, but the U.S. has been slow to follow through. Now, Ventura is leading the way in California, becoming the state's largest city to outlaw the traps that many say are inhumane.

"It takes 12 hours of torture to kill them," explained Liz Campos from the Ventura City Council. Ventura County is the fourth U.S city to ban the traps, and the largest to do so, with the city council banning the use and sale of glue traps.

Campos added that the ban is a big win for small animals.

"It's protecting our wildlife and many species who are on the edge of going extinct. Species like owls, bats, songbirds, bumblebees, they all get caught in the traps, going after animals that are still alive or have died," she said.

Ojai also banned glue traps two years ago.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday