Thousands take to the streets of the Central and South Coasts as part of national 'No Kings' event

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the Central and South Coasts Saturday as part of a national day of protest against the Trump Administration.

More than a dozen "No Kings" events took place in the Tri-Counties, with events from Thousand Oaks to San Luis Obispo.

People showed their anger, and unhappiness about things ranging from the Trump Administration's immigration policies to the war on Iran.

There were demonstrations from coast to coast, in what organizers are calling the biggest single day of protest in the nation's history.