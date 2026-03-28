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California Coast News

Thousands take to the streets of the Central and South Coasts as part of national 'No Kings' event

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 28, 2026 at 6:56 PM PDT
'No Kings' demonstrators at the Ventura County Government Center Saturday.
Lucien Pillai
'No King's demonstrators at the Ventura County Government Center Saturday,

More than a dozen demonstrations take place from Thousand Oaks to San Luis Obispo Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the Central and South Coasts Saturday as part of a national day of protest against the Trump Administration.

More than a dozen "No Kings" events took place in the Tri-Counties, with events from Thousand Oaks to San Luis Obispo.

People showed their anger, and unhappiness about things ranging from the Trump Administration's immigration policies to the war on Iran.

There were demonstrations from coast to coast, in what organizers are calling the biggest single day of protest in the nation's history.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco