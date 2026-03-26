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California Coast News

Ventura County family deported by ICE during immigration appointment

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 26, 2026 at 3:26 PM PDT

The family's 3-year-old was not deported because the preschooler was born in the U.S. Relatives are now caring for the child.

A Moorpark middle school student and her parents were deported by ICE this week.

Moorpark Unified School District officials confirmed that it happened Monday, while the family was attending an immigration appointment at the ICE facility in Camarillo. They were deported to Tijuana within 24 hours.

A preschool-age sibling of the middle school student was not taken into custody or deported because the child was born in the United States. The three-year-old is being cared for by relatives.

District officials say they have been in contact with the family and have provided support. They also helped connect the family with local agencies to help with immediate needs like food. District Superintendent Kelli Hays says they will do what they can to support the three-year-old and back the relatives who stepped in to care for the child.
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california coast newscal coast newsimmigrationMoorpark
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco