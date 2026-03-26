Ventura County family deported by ICE during immigration appointment

A Moorpark middle school student and her parents were deported by ICE this week.

Moorpark Unified School District officials confirmed that it happened Monday, while the family was attending an immigration appointment at the ICE facility in Camarillo. They were deported to Tijuana within 24 hours.

A preschool-age sibling of the middle school student was not taken into custody or deported because the child was born in the United States. The three-year-old is being cared for by relatives.

District officials say they have been in contact with the family and have provided support. They also helped connect the family with local agencies to help with immediate needs like food. District Superintendent Kelli Hays says they will do what they can to support the three-year-old and back the relatives who stepped in to care for the child.