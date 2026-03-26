Criminals targeting people leaving banks, or ATM's with large amounts of cash in Ventura County

A crime called “bank jugging” is on the rise in Ventura County.

It happens when criminals stake out a bank or ATM, looking for people who appear to be making large withdrawals. They follow the victim to another location, such as a parking lot, business, or home. The thieves then break into their unattended parked vehicle and steal left inside.

At least five cases have been documented in the county since the first of the year.

Detectives advise taking steps to prevent becoming a victim, including concealing cash immediately after a transaction, by hiding it in your pocket, purse, or wallet to avoid attracting attention. Also, never leave cash or other valuables in your vehicle.

Officials also recommend staying alert for people who appear to be loitering near banks or ATM’s and calling 911 if you suspect you're being followed.