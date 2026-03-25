Ojai Music Festival unveils programming for 80th festival

A world-renowned music festival returns to Ventura County this summer with a program of concerts and shows that were just announced.

"It's eight decades young," said Ara Guzelimian, the Ojai Music Festival's Artistic and Executive Director. "The first festival was in 1947," said Artistic and Executive Director Ara Guzelimian.

This year’s music director will be Esa-Pekka Salonen, well-known from his association with the LA Phil.

"I fondly describe him as a local hero," explained Guzelimian. "He's really one of the not only leading conductors of our day, but he's also a fantastic and hugely imaginative composer. He will join members of the LA Phil, and I'm delighted that he's also doing two concerts with the young musicians of the Colburn Orchestra."

An integral part of the Festival is the free community events in Libbey Park and throughout Ojai. The 2026 schedule includes two 'Morning Meditations', and the annual free family concert will be led by the Ojai Festival’s BRAVO music education program and will take place on Sunday, following the Libbey Bowl morning concert.