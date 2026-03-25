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Ojai Music Festival unveils programming for 80th festival

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 25, 2026 at 9:50 AM PDT
Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen and Artistic and Executive Director Ara Guzelimian announce programming and artistic collaborators for the 80th Ojai Music Festival, June 11 to 14, 2026 with the upcoming Festival focusing on many dimensions of Salonen’s artistic life.
Ojai Music Festival
Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen and Artistic and Executive Director Ara Guzelimian announce programming and artistic collaborators for the 80th Ojai Music Festival, June 11 to 14, 2026, with the upcoming event focusing on many dimensions of Salonen’s artistic life.

Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen and Artistic and Executive Director Ara Guzelimian announced the collaborators for the June festival.

A world-renowned music festival returns to Ventura County this summer with a program of concerts and shows that were just announced.

"It's eight decades young," said Ara Guzelimian, the Ojai Music Festival's Artistic and Executive Director. "The first festival was in 1947," said Artistic and Executive Director Ara Guzelimian.

This year’s music director will be Esa-Pekka Salonen, well-known from his association with the LA Phil.

"I fondly describe him as a local hero," explained Guzelimian. "He's really one of the not only leading conductors of our day, but he's also a fantastic and hugely imaginative composer. He will join members of the LA Phil, and I'm delighted that he's also doing two concerts with the young musicians of the Colburn Orchestra."

An integral part of the Festival is the free community events in Libbey Park and throughout Ojai. The 2026 schedule includes two 'Morning Meditations', and the annual free family concert will be led by the Ojai Festival’s BRAVO music education program and will take place on Sunday, following the Libbey Bowl morning concert.

For the full and up-to-date 2026 Festival schedule and artist/composer biographies, visit OjaiFestival.org.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday