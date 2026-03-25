More than a dozen demonstrations targeting the Trump administration are set for the Tri-Counties

What’s being billed as the nation’s largest day of protest is planned for this weekend, with more than a dozen events set locally for the Tri-Counties.

It’s the third No Kings Day . Organizers say Saturday’s protests are intended to show the widespread opposition to Trump Administration policies such as immigration raids, healthcare cuts, and reductions in environmental protections.

A No Kings event last October drew an estimated seven million participants nationwide.

Locally, two events are planned for the Conejo Valley, with others set for Ventura, Ojai, Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Solvang, Lompoc, and several other communities in the region.