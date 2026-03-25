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California Coast News

More than a dozen demonstrations targeting the Trump administration are set for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 25, 2026 at 2:46 PM PDT
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The demonstrations are part of the nationwide 'No Kings' events set for this Saturday.

What’s being billed as the nation’s largest day of protest is planned for this weekend, with more than a dozen events set locally for the Tri-Counties.

It’s the third No Kings Day. Organizers say Saturday’s protests are intended to show the widespread opposition to Trump Administration policies such as immigration raids, healthcare cuts, and reductions in environmental protections.

A No Kings event last October drew an estimated seven million participants nationwide.

Locally, two events are planned for the Conejo Valley, with others set for Ventura, Ojai, Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Solvang, Lompoc, and several other communities in the region.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco