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California Coast News

Gun found on Central Coast elementary school campus

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:32 PM PDT
Element 5 Digital
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The weapon was unloaded. Investigators said there is no indication that the student who brought the weapon to campus intended to harm anyone.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Orcutt’s Pine Grove Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon after a student told staff members that a fellow student brought a gun to the campus.

The gun was located and safely recovered. It was unloaded, and there was no ammunition with it. Investigators say there was no indication the student intended to harm anyone. They don't know why the student took the gun to school.

But added that the incident shows the importance of encouraging students to say something if they see or hear something. That strategy led to the recovery of the gun.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco