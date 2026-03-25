Gun found on Central Coast elementary school campus

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Orcutt’s Pine Grove Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon after a student told staff members that a fellow student brought a gun to the campus.

The gun was located and safely recovered. It was unloaded, and there was no ammunition with it. Investigators say there was no indication the student intended to harm anyone. They don't know why the student took the gun to school.

But added that the incident shows the importance of encouraging students to say something if they see or hear something. That strategy led to the recovery of the gun.