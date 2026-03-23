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California Coast News

Work set to start on final segment of the Highway 101 widening project in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 23, 2026 at 10:56 AM PDT

Carpool lane to be added in both directions of the 101 from Hermosillo Road to Salinas Street in Santa Barbara.

Work is set to start in two weeks on the final segment of a Highway 101 widening project from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara.

What's being called the Santa Barbara North project will add a carpool lane in both directions from Hermosillo Road to Salinas Street. The Cabrillo Boulevard highway interchange will be rebuilt, with two new bridges, and a roundabout.

The existing freeway lanes will be rebuilt to improve visibility. Lighting and drainage systems will also be upgraded.

The project will complete the last 3.9 miles of the 10.9 widening project to relieve traffic congestion from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara. The project is expected to be mostly completed by late 2028, with landscaping extending into 2029. The entire project will cost about $700 million, with about $560 million coming from the state.
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cal coast newshighway 101california coast newstraffic
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco