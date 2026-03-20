CROP Hunger Walk in Ventura County raises money to fight hunger

Fighting hunger in Ventura County and around the world is the goal of an event taking place this weekend in the Conejo Valley.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the CROP Hunger Walk in Thousand Oaks. The goal is to raise money to help charities fighting the problem.

Last year, the local version of the national event raised nearly $40,000, including $10,000 for some local nonprofits.

The CROP Hunger Walk is a national event. The local walk is nearly a half-century old.

The four-mile walk starts at California Lutheran University’s Sports Plaza at 1 Sunday afternoon. Organizers are hoping to raise $45,000 with this year’s event.