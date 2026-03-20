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California Coast News

CROP Hunger Walk in Ventura County raises money to fight hunger

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 20, 2026 at 3:26 PM PDT
Participants in the Conejo Valley 2025 CROP Hunger Walk raised nearly $40,000 last year to help feed people. The goal for the 2026 event March 22 is $25,000.
Conejo Valley CROP Hunger Walk
Participants in the Conejo Valley 2025 CROP Hunger Walk raised nearly $40,000 last year to help feed people. The goal for the 2026 event March 22 is $25,000.

The national event is more than half a century old, while the local event in Thousand Oaks is approaching the 50-year mark.

Fighting hunger in Ventura County and around the world is the goal of an event taking place this weekend in the Conejo Valley.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the CROP Hunger Walk in Thousand Oaks. The goal is to raise money to help charities fighting the problem.

Last year, the local version of the national event raised nearly $40,000, including $10,000 for some local nonprofits.

The CROP Hunger Walk is a national event. The local walk is nearly a half-century old.

The four-mile walk starts at California Lutheran University’s Sports Plaza at 1 Sunday afternoon. Organizers are hoping to raise $45,000 with this year’s event.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newshungerconejo valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco