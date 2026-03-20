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California Coast News

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy stabbed after responding to 911 call

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:38 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
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Unsplash

Deputy treated, and released from hospital. A man arrested on attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges for Friday's attack.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’’s deputy is recovering from a stab wound he suffered while responding to a 911 call from a man threatening to hurt someone.

Dispatchers received a phone call just after 12 Friday morning from a man they say was agitated, and was making statements that he might hurt someone. He made two calls, with dispatchers saying he said the same threats both times.

Deputies arrived on the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue, and saw Abu Baker Sugich outside. They say they didn’t approach him, and tried to calm him down.

The officers say at one point the man walked away, but then returned, and without warning stabbed one of the deputies in the upper chest with a hunting knife. They quickly took the man to the ground, and handcuffed him.

Fellow deputies started first aid on the injured officer. He was taken to a hospital, but fortunately, the wound wasn’t life-threatening. He treated, andreleased later in the day.

Sugich was arrested on attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon charges. He’s being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of a million dollars bail.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco