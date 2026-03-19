Sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez raise questions about Oxnard school named after him

The fallout continues across the state, and here in the Tri-Counties, over sexual abuse allegations that have surfaced about the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and some top lawmakers say they support a proposal to rename the state’s Cesar Chavez Day as Farmworkers’ Day. March 31 marks his birthday, and was the day when his life and legacy in the farmworkers' rights movement were honored.

Ventura County Superintendent of Schools Cesar Morales issued a statement saying the allegations are horrifying and heartbreaking. He added that it took incredible courage for victims to speak out.

Morales noted that the farmworkers' rights movement was built by many people, and that its importance continues to this day.

The Oxnard School District also issued a statement saying they are saddened by the news. It has a school named after the civil rights leader, Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School.

District officials issued a statement saying they will connect with the community to explain how they will handle the situation.