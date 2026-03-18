Some Santa Barbara County high school students take on the the battle against leukemia and lymphoma

A group of high school students in Santa Barbara County has taken on a very ambitious project. They’re trying to fight leukemia, lymphoma, and other types of blood cancers.

They’re in the final days of a campaign to raise $200,000 to battle the illnesses.

The seven teens decided they want to do something to made a difference in efforts to the devastating, and deadly diseases.

"I did this campaign for my grandma, who struggled with breast cancer. After many treatments, she finally beat it. That feeling was something I wanted to share," said

Santa Barbara High School student Sebastian Fabio.

He joined up with his friend Jack Hyatt, from Dos Pueblos High School to organize a team of students raising money for Blood Cancer United, which used to be known as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Jim Fabio is Sebastian’s father. "This was an opportunity for them to do something outside of their comfort zone, and get involved in the community, and riase money for a good cause," said Fabio.

Reynoud’s Patisserie & Bistro in Montecito donated some of its sale proceeds to the campaign.

"We helping Sebastian and Jack to raise some money, but mostly to raise awareness," said

owner Renaud Gonthier.

The fundraising campaign featured a number of events, and wraps up this week. You can find information on how you can help here.