If it sounds too good to be true: People victimized by driveway paving scam on the Central Coast

There’s a warning on the Central Coast about a driveway paving scam.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives say several incidents have been reported in the Arroyo Grande and Nipomo areas. The suspects are going door-to-door, offering discounted driveway repair services, claiming they can do the work cheaply because they have leftover materials from a nearby job.

They do the work, but after it’s completed, they demand more than was verbally agreed. In some cases, they’ve sought as much as ten times the agreed-upon price, in hopes the homeowners will settle for a higher amount.

Investigators say the scammers demand payment in cash, making them harder to track. In many cases, the work done is substandard, with cracks and other issues appearing soon after the work is done. Detectives say you shouldn’t accept unsolicited, door-to-door offers for paving services. And, if you are thinking about getting that type of work done, get written estimates from at least three reputable local companies.