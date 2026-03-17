Gov. Newsom blasts restart of Santa Barbara County oil pipeline that ruptured in 2015

A presidential order used as the reasoning to restart an oil pipeline that ruptured in 2015, causing a massive Santa Barbara County oil spill, is drawing strong criticism from state leaders.

Sable Offshore Corporation announced that it started moving oil through the pipeline again on Saturday. The Trump administration invoked a 1950s-era law that allows the federal government to bypass normal procedures when materials deemed critical are needed during an emergency.

But, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the federal action desperate, reckless, and illegal. He said the oil produced from the three offshore oil platforms feeding the pipeline would be a drop in the bucket and have no impact on oil prices.

During an emergency meeting, the State Lands Commission condemned the action, saying that the pipeline’s operation falls under state jurisdiction.

State officials and environmental groups have vowed to fight the oil system’s restart in court.

The 2015 rupture led to 140,000 gallons of oil spilling into the ocean and washing up on the Gaviota Coast.

Sable contends it has gone well beyond what's required to repair the pipeline and improve its safety. But, environmental groups contend restarting the decades-old pipeline system, and the three offshore oil platforms that feed it, is setting the stage for another disaster.