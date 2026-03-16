Things that go boom: Vandenberg Space Force base holding Santa Barbara forum on sonic booms

Sonic booms from rocket launches have been a growing issue on the Central and South Coasts because of the ramped-up flight schedule from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The base is hosting a community forum in Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the concern. What’s being called a “Mission Update” will take place in the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission’s hearing room in the County Administration building. It begins at 3:30 p.m.

A base official will be on hand to talk about the base’s rocket and missile flight operations. A researcher will talk about a project to study the impacts of sonic booms on communities near the base.