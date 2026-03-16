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California Coast News

Things that go boom: Vandenberg Space Force base holding Santa Barbara forum on sonic booms

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:14 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A significant increase in launches from the base has led to more sonic booms.

Sonic booms from rocket launches have been a growing issue on the Central and South Coasts because of the ramped-up flight schedule from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The base is hosting a community forum in Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the concern. What’s being called a “Mission Update” will take place in the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission’s hearing room in the County Administration building. It begins at 3:30 p.m.

A base official will be on hand to talk about the base’s rocket and missile flight operations. A researcher will talk about a project to study the impacts of sonic booms on communities near the base.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsspaceXfalcon 9 rocket
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco