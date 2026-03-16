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California Coast News

Monument honoring military members who died, or were wounded in action gets new Ventura County home

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 16, 2026 at 9:16 PM PDT
A monument honoring members of the military who died, or were wounded in action serving America now has a new home at the Ventura County Government Center, in Ventura.
Ventura County
A monument honoring members of the military who died, or were wounded in action serving America now has a new home at the Ventura County Government Center, in Ventura.

The monument has been moved from Naval Base Ventura County to the Ventura County Government Center, in Ventura.

A monument to members of the military who died, or were wounded in action while serving our country in uniform has a new home in Ventura County.

For years, the golf course at Naval Base Ventura County was home to a stone monument which commemorates the Military Order of the Purple Heart. It honors members of the military who died, or who were wounded in the line of duty.

But, the organization that placed the monument thought it should be in a location where the community could see it. They donated it to Ventura County.

Ventura County Supervisors approved a plan to relocate it to the Ventura County Government Center, in Ventura.

Some local contactors donated the equipment, labor, and materials necessary to remove, transport, and install it. It’s now located adjacent to the Veterans Memorial on a walking trail at the Government Center.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsventura county governmentpurple heartveterans
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco