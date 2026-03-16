Monument honoring military members who died, or were wounded in action gets new Ventura County home

A monument to members of the military who died, or were wounded in action while serving our country in uniform has a new home in Ventura County.

For years, the golf course at Naval Base Ventura County was home to a stone monument which commemorates the Military Order of the Purple Heart. It honors members of the military who died, or who were wounded in the line of duty.

But, the organization that placed the monument thought it should be in a location where the community could see it. They donated it to Ventura County.

Ventura County Supervisors approved a plan to relocate it to the Ventura County Government Center, in Ventura.

Some local contactors donated the equipment, labor, and materials necessary to remove, transport, and install it. It’s now located adjacent to the Veterans Memorial on a walking trail at the Government Center.