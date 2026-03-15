Central Coast jail inmate dies in custody

An autopsy is pending for a Central Coast jail inmate who had some type of a medical issue, and died.

San Luis Obispo County jail deputies and medical staff were distributing medication to inmates Saturday night when they realized one of them was in medical distress.

They started providing medical aid until paramedics could reach the scene. However, efforts to revive Trenidad Castilleja of San Luis Obispo were unsuccessful.

The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Castilleja had been in the county jail since last December, when he was arrested on charges in connection with three separate cases.