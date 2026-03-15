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California Coast News

Central Coast jail inmate dies in custody

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 15, 2026 at 8:59 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Autopsy pending on 48-year-old San Luis Obispo man.

An autopsy is pending for a Central Coast jail inmate who had some type of a medical issue, and died.

San Luis Obispo County jail deputies and medical staff were distributing medication to inmates Saturday night when they realized one of them was in medical distress.

They started providing medical aid until paramedics could reach the scene. However, efforts to revive Trenidad Castilleja of San Luis Obispo were unsuccessful.

The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Castilleja had been in the county jail since last December, when he was arrested on charges in connection with three separate cases.
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california coast newscal coast newssan luis obispo county jail
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco