The Central Coast is getting a new recreational facility for tennis and pickleball
The city of Pismo Beach started work this week on the Ventana Sports Courts, near the city's existing Chumash Park.
Work got underway this week on a new tennis and pickleball facility on the Central Coast.
The Ventana Sports Court in Pismo Beach will include two pickleball courts, a tennis court, and a new parking area.
The facility will be off Ventana Drive, across from the city’s Chumash Park. A new pedestrian crosswalk will be added between the two parks.
The project is costing $2.3 million. The goal is to complete the new sports and have them ready for use this fall.