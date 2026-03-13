The Central Coast is getting a new recreational facility for tennis and pickleball

Work got underway this week on a new tennis and pickleball facility on the Central Coast.

The Ventana Sports Court in Pismo Beach will include two pickleball courts, a tennis court, and a new parking area.

The facility will be off Ventana Drive, across from the city’s Chumash Park. A new pedestrian crosswalk will be added between the two parks.

The project is costing $2.3 million. The goal is to complete the new sports and have them ready for use this fall.