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California Coast News

The Central Coast is getting a new recreational facility for tennis and pickleball

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 13, 2026 at 1:05 PM PDT
City of Pismo Beach
A rendering of the Ventana Sports Courts in Pismo Beach

The city of Pismo Beach started work this week on the Ventana Sports Courts, near the city's existing Chumash Park.

Work got underway this week on a new tennis and pickleball facility on the Central Coast.

The Ventana Sports Court in Pismo Beach will include two pickleball courts, a tennis court, and a new parking area.

The facility will be off Ventana Drive, across from the city’s Chumash Park. A new pedestrian crosswalk will be added between the two parks.

The project is costing $2.3 million. The goal is to complete the new sports and have them ready for use this fall.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newstennispark
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco