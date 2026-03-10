2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some residents in Goleta can pick up a free air purifier

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 10, 2026 at 9:50 AM PDT
Air purifiers can be helpful when creating a clean air smoke during a wildfire or smoke event
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Air purifiers can be helpful when creating a clean air smoke during a wildfire or smoke event

It’s a way to help protect against wildfire smoke.

Smoke and ash from wildfires contain small particles that can harm the lungs and heart.

An air purifier can help ensure clean air at home.

"Air purifiers are a great tool when wildfire smoke is affecting the air quality. They can help keep your indoor air clean," said Lyz Bantilan from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Under APCD’s Clean Air Rooms program, eligible residents of the Old Town Goleta community — as defined by this map — can pick up a free air purifier, which can help keep indoor air clean during wildfires. APCD will distribute 400 air purifiers on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one per household, with proof of address required. To participate, Old Town Goleta residents are asked to bring one of the following proofs of address:

  • A postcard from APCD about the event, which is expected to arrive in the mail by March 14.
  • A driver’s license or a piece of mail, such as a utility bill showing an Old Town Goleta address.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Goleta Community Center, also offers the chance to test drive electric cars.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday