Some residents in Goleta can pick up a free air purifier

Smoke and ash from wildfires contain small particles that can harm the lungs and heart.

An air purifier can help ensure clean air at home.

"Air purifiers are a great tool when wildfire smoke is affecting the air quality. They can help keep your indoor air clean," said Lyz Bantilan from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Under APCD’s Clean Air Rooms program, eligible residents of the Old Town Goleta community — as defined by this map — can pick up a free air purifier, which can help keep indoor air clean during wildfires. APCD will distribute 400 air purifiers on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one per household, with proof of address required. To participate, Old Town Goleta residents are asked to bring one of the following proofs of address:



A postcard from APCD about the event, which is expected to arrive in the mail by March 14.

A driver’s license or a piece of mail, such as a utility bill showing an Old Town Goleta address.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Goleta Community Center, also offers the chance to test drive electric cars.